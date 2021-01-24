Seven Anything-Goes Group B Rally Legends Are Up for Grabs in Paris

Group B cars were banned swiftly and pitilessly in 1986 following the crash of Finnish racer Henri Toivonen and his American co-driver Sergio Cresto at Tour de Corse on the French island of Corsica. Toivonen’s crash wasn’t the first, but it was the last of Group B rallying, which many call the “golden age” of rally racing. Group B cars were exciting, immensely powerful vehicles that required incredible handling skills, and two racing enthusiasts gathered a collection of seven of the best of them soon after the ban for exhibition. After more than three decades on display, on February 5 this rare Group B museum-quality collection will be auctioned off for large sums of money by Artcurial Motorcars in Paris. While annual auction and quirky auto show Rétromobile is postponed for 2021, this one-off auction also includes 35 other lots like a gorgeous 1954 Bentley Continental and a 1959 Aston Martin DB4 GT that is anticipated to fetch $2 million or more.

One of the cars for sale is a 1985 Lancia Delta S4, the same type of car the Flying Finn was driving in 1986 when the car failed to make a left-hand turn, crashed, and tragically burst into flames, the Kevlar body-paneled car igniting quickly. Bruno Saby went on to win the race in a Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2, that year, a first for Peugeot in that race. The Peugeot is also for sale, restored to Tour de Corse ’85 spec and one of only 20 E2s ever built. Brace your wallets: both the Lancia and the Peugeot are expected to sell for €600,000–€800,000 ($726,312–$968,416).