1986 Ford RS200 Evo Review: What It's Like to Daily-Drive a 600-HP Group B Rally Car

It's just two syllables. One letter, really. But exceedingly few names carry the same historical weight as Group B. The legendary, legendarily overpowered rally series from the go-go 1980s spawned some of the fastest, most powerful, and most capable race cars ever built—and thanks to the wonders of homologation, street-legal production versions that can only be described as personal rally machines. And today, we're driving one of the titans: a 1986 Ford RS200 Evo. Jealous? It's okay, because you yourself might have the chance to do just that, provided you've got half a million (or more) bucks lying around. This very car, the car you see more often in extremely expensive online listings more than anywhere else these days, is indeed up for sale right now by a firm called Stratas Auctions. But you'll have to be quick—the hammer drops tomorrow. Bidding's at $355,000 as this story's being published. Where will it end up? A bit higher, let's just say.

Bradley Iger

In many ways, the RS200 is one of the Group B-iest Group B cars of them all—a clean-sheet design cobbled together with spare parts and sheer brilliance from a few determined engineers, not built out of an existing street car from Ford. In turn, that makes the mandated homologation special that much nuttier. This isn't a Quattro or a Renault with box fenders or even a Lancia Delta Integrale. This is a Porsche 917-style fig leaf, an engineering exercise done to check a box without giving any thought to drivability or livability or comfort. Still, we all look at something like the RS200 Evo, a limited run of 24 street cars with an even larger engine and more power, and think man, I would so daily drive that. But would you? Could you? It's one thing to chuckle at stuff like the 600-horsepower Cosworth four-cylinder and non-synchronous transmission from a distance. It's quite another to lurch half a million dollars of automotive history through a traffic-choked street grid and still emerge feeling like you made a wise decision to take the rally car to lunch.

