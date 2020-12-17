1986 Ford RS200 Evo Review: What It's Like to Daily-Drive a 600-HP Group B Rally Car

There’s a blank plate where the audio system would be, but it’s actually the absence of a roll cage that's most noticeable given how intense the rest of it is. That sits in contrast to many of today’s production-based homologation cars, which are often marketed as “race cars for the street” but carry all sorts of weight-adding creature comforts. There’s nothing in the cabin of this car that has a purpose outside of going fast. And yet there’s a surprising amount of head and legroom, even for my 6’3 frame.
The clutch is race car-heavy, but all attention's on the Cosworth power plant as it roars to life behind me. There’s a muffler back there, I swear, I saw it—but if I'd have blindfolded you and brought you along for the day (no, you can't take it off, and you're welcome, by the way, sheesh), you'd swear it's straight piped. It's loud, ferociously so when you get on it, this alive thing crackling with all manner of barks, wastegate whooshes and exhaust pops. We've all heard the sound, be it in person from the outside or on scratchy VHS tapes or on YouTube. To experience it boiling up behind you—to direct it—I think that's probably worth the six-figure price.
But the engine, as it turns out, is in a constant battle for your attention with the transmission. Its straight-cut gears, laborious clutch, race-spec flywheel and small pedal box make each smooth take-off and quick shift feel like a small miracle, even for someone who’s spent years in LA traffic with three pedals.