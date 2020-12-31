The Moskvich 2141-KR Was the Soviets’ Most Mysterious Group B Rally Car

Group B may be remembered as the golden age of rallying, but that doesn't mean pieces of its story haven't fallen through the cracks of history. Up until earlier this month, many Group B devotees never knew about the USSR's first Group B rally car, the Lada Samara EVA, never mind the second stillborn racer it inspired: The Moskvich 2141-KR.

Known in parts of the world as the Aleko, the Moskvich 2141 was—for an Eastern bloc creation—groundbreaking, with an all-aluminum, overhead cam engine, and four-wheel independent suspension. Seeking to drive export sales of the new-for-1986 Moskvich according to Motor Historia, the Soviet government commissioned a rally prototype in its image, the 2141-KR, which it assigned to Moskvich's Department of Design and Experimental Work (or UKER) in Moscow. Sometime thereafter, the project came under the wing of Lithuanian rally driver Stasys Brundza, who previously (or concurrently) oversaw the development of the above Lada.