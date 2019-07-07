Historic Lancia Delta S4 Group B Rally Car Crashed to Bits at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates motorsports, the spectacle of going fast, and all the beautiful pieces of machinery used in between—but, tragically, it can also result in some pretty spectacular and unfortunate crashes. Such was the case during Saturday's hill climb trial event which claimed one incredibly rare Lancia Delta S4 Group B rally car.

The Delta S4 could be seen making its way up the course when suddenly it loses control during what appears to be a braking maneuver. According to the announcer on Goodwood’s streaming channel via Motorsport.tv, it looked like there was an issue with the car’s braking balance, causing lockup and the sudden loss of control.

The car then did a 360-degree spin into the safety wall, but even the bales of hay couldn’t prevent the damage caused by the impact. The Delta S4’s lightweight fiberglass and Kevlar bodywork just gets entirely wrecked, along with crippling the tie rods as the front axles get turned inward.