Found for Sale: Never-Raced, One-of-Seven Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V Rally Car

While it may share a paint scheme with the 1989 Rally Sanremo winner, it isn't the same car; its ad states that it was the car revealed to the press. As such, the car's pristine condition is presumably attributable to having never been raced.

Its seller posted the for-sale ad under the name "scuderiajolly," suggesting potential affiliation with defunct Italian rally team Jolly Club, operators of the Integrale in the WRC. They assert that their Integrale 16V was the only one built with a tarmac-spec body shell and that all panels and paintwork are original. This statement is contested in a blog post by PubbliMais, which claims to be the shop that originally liveried the car. It alleges that the original body and livery were damaged in a small accident in May of 1989, though it adds that the car has since been properly restored.