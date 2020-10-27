A Tale of Two Lancias: What You Learn Driving a WRC-Champ 037 and a Beta VX Back to Back

Many years before Volkswagen would make the most out 1.8-liter engine, Fiat, Lancia, and Abarth were the trio making big power using supercharged four-cylinders. The extremely light Lancia 037 that Walter Röhrl could pretty much steer with his mind famously became the last rear-drive WRC champion in 1983, powered by a Fiat Twin Cam with a Roots-style system labeled Volumex. Prior to that, the highly-tunable Lampredi DOHC gave Fiat and Abarth three WRC championships pushing the Fiat 131 Abarth sideways in naturally aspirated form.

Before Fiat's dominance, Lancia also won three championships with its Ferrari V6-powered Stratos. In 1981, Fiat launched a 188-unit run of 131 Supermirafiori Volumetrico Abarths. These Italian-market specials were all painted silver grey metallic, featuring a supercharged 2.0 DOHC producing 138 horsepower.