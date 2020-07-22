Peugeot's Electric Car Concepts Date Back to 1941, And They're Fascinatingly Weird

Peugeot produced its first car in 1889, and today, the brand acts as the leader of the PSA Group, the French giant that recently merged with FCA to create an even bigger company called Stellantis. As you'd imagine from a brand with 131 years of experience in the automotive business, there's quite a lot of history to chew through and that includes multiple electric vehicles, which we'll take a look at below.

First, the new stuff Europe got. Peugeot's latest is a crossover called the e-2008. It's available with gasoline and diesel powertrains as well, but the electric version is powered by a 50-kilowatt-hour battery and a 134-horsepower electric motor, for a range of 206 miles under WLTP testing. Back in 1941, Peugeot's EV offering was a lot more humble.