The Sublime Hyundai Prophecy Concept Predicts a Future of Sleek Electric Cars

What is it about electric four-door sedan concepts that make 'em so nail-bitingly attractive? A week after Polestar dropped the handsome-as-hell Polestar Precept, Hyundai is gracing us with a striking EV concept of its own. This is the Hyundai Prophecy Concept and it's absolutely gorgeous.

Made partially as a follow-up to last year's delightfully boxy "45" concept, the Prophecy takes a very different tack. Hard edges are kept to a minimum, with its side sections inspired by "a perfectly weathered stone," and its lines and proportions resemble that of a priceless classic. From the front, it kind of looks like an updated, upmarket GM EV1 while the rear end, with its huge haunches, sloping roofline, and pristine look, almost resembles that of a Singer 911. Comparing a Singer to a Hyundai? Heresy, I know.