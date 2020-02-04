The GM EV1's Interior Is a Fascinating 90s Vision of the Future

Have you ever wondered what the interior of a GM EV1 looks like? You know, the ill-fated EV that unfortunately never was? If you have, today is your lucky day, because a 360-degree photo of the car's cockpit recently surfaced on Facebook, and it's just as quirky as we hoped it would be.

It might not look as futuristic as a Tesla Model 3, but remember, the EV1 was released in the ‘90s and was packed full of unique tech that most other automakers could only dream of. Heck, even keyless entry and push-button start were a standard feature. A numeric keypad sits on the B-pillar and can be used in lieu of a traditional metal key to enter the vehicle while another keypad is present inside of the car to turn it on.