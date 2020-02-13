There’s a GM EV1 Shell for Sale in Desperate Need of an Absurd Drivetrain Swap

This stripped-bare EV1 shell is like finding a BMW Isetta that's been half-eaten by a swamp. If intact, that car would be a rare and valuable weirdo! Yet a chunk-o-car can be missing so many parts that it would never stand a chance of being rightfully restored. That's your free pass to build the wildest, dumbest car you can possibly imagine.

"But why would you ruin such a classic?" you may ask. Well, there isn't much classic left to ruin and besides, you won't be able to return this car to the road without a VIN.

Best of all, having a running EV1 would be the ultimate unique ride given that GM disabled the control units of the EV1s it donated to institutions. Because that drivetrain would be impossible to find anyway, it's up to you to decide this shell's fate.

LS swaps are beloved because they just work, and Hellcat swaps are certainly en vogue right now, but those don't seem weird enough for one of the rarest oddball cars in existence. Why would an EV1 shell be for sale if the fine folks at the University of Cincinnati didn't want someone to stuff a faster modern EV drivetrain in it? Or a V-12? Shoehorn in that Toyota GT1 prototype engine that's for sale if you've got the cash.

Others on The Drive's staff recommended a full Grave Digger-style monster truck conversion, a Honda VFR V-4 motorcycle engine with independent throttle bodies, or a Ferrari F136 V-8 like the one used in the California T. All of these are great ideas.