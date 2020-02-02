This Le Mans-Spec Toyota GT1 Prototype Engine Is for Sale Right Now in Germany

When a top-shelf racing engine such as one that powered a Le Mans GT1 car comes up for sale, it's newsworthy in and of itself. But this 3.6-liter, twin-turbo V-8 from a Toyota GT-One is of particular interest because it was supposed to power a street car... And never really did.

This engine resulted from Toyota's 1990s Le Mans program, the goal of which was to compete at (and win) the 24 Hours of Le Mans in what was then the race's top class, LMGT1. Toyota craftily let its competitors define the class's loopholes before exploiting them for itself with the GT-One, a brutally fast car that never triumphed at Le Mans due to a string of misfortunes that continued to ruin Toyota's Le Mans efforts into the Twenteens.