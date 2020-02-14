You Can Buy This Cadillac DPi IMSA Racer for $550,000 Right Now

It's unclear exactly how much these top-tier racers cost when new, though the asking price is likely a good amount under MSRP. The Dallara chassis is relatively fresh since it was built just last year, and it's ready for IMSA competition...once you sign an engine lease with Cadillac. As it sits, there's no power plant installed, so if you want to go racing, at least in America's premier sports car series, you'll need a formal agreement with the automaker to run its 5.5-liter V-8.

If you'd rather go another route and enter the car in international LMP2 competition, you can strip the body down and install a high-strung Gibson V-8. Pick your poison, but know that either way—it ain't cheap.

Still yet, you get what has proven itself to be one of the most dominant racing cars in the modern era. Cadillac swept the IMSA WeatherTech Series' top championships in its 2017 debut campaign, then again the following year. And while it might not have taken home the ultimate hardware in 2019, it won a slew of the season's biggest endurance contests.