The Mosler Twinstar Was a Dual-Engine, 575-HP '90s Super Cadillac

Collapsing in 2013 due to the lack of sales, Mosler Automotive joined the ranks of many a defunct supercar manufacturer. Before it departed, however, it left us with more than a few cars to remember it by, such as the ugly-but fast Consulier GTP that was banned from IMSA, and the supercar-fighting MT900. But then there is the 1999 Twinstar; a heavily-modified Cadillac Eldorado powered by—as its name implies—two Northstar V8 engines.

The Twinstar's origins reportedly lie in a misunderstanding between company founder Warren Mosler and one of his golfing pals, whom he had brought by the shop to show off a mockup of an upcoming, mid-engined performance car called the HP40 (short for high performance, 40 mpg). According to a Street Muscle interview with a former Mosler engineer, Mosler's guest proclaimed something along the lines of "wow, cool, a twin-engined car," an idea Mosler liked so much that he turned the HP40 into the Twinstar.