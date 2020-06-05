This Iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 'Speed Wagon' Can Be Yours for $85,000

Technically known as the shooting brake, the two-door wagon has never been a common body style. Weird proportions and questionable practicality repel buyers, whose low interest in turn makes automakers hesitant to produce coupe-based wagons, especially in high-performance trims. There are notable exceptions in the "clown shoe" BMW Z3 M and Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, though for the most part, performance shooting brakes are often the work of the aftermarket. One famous example of a third-party three-door is the Nissan Skyline GT-R "Speed Wagon," which recently surfaced for sale in Florida.

Built on the basis of a 1995 "R33" Skyline GT-R, the Speed Wagon was the brainchild of Daijiro Inada, who is partially responsible for Japan's culture of car modification as we know it today. He helped grow the aftermarket parts industry by founding the SEMA-like Tokyo Auto Salon aftermarket parts show, publishing the custom car magazine Option, and helping Keiichi Tsuichiya—the real-life Drift King himself—get the D1 Grand Prix drifting championship off the ground. It's fitting, then, that Inada drove a car that symbolizes the culture he helped develop.