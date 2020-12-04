Nismo Will Now Comprehensively Restore Your R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Down to the Last Bolt

As Radwood-era classics rose to popularity over the Twenteens, Japanese automakers capitalized on newfound fervor for their greatest hits by rebooting production of historic parts. And soon, Nissan's motorsport division Nismo will take its support for the Skyline GT-R a step further by offering full factory restorations for the esteemed Skyline, which overhauls customers' cars literally down to the last bolt.

Announced via Nismo's Japan-facing web portal, the restoration program encompasses everything from small jobs like interior repairs to whatever most needs attention within a client's budget. If said client can write a blank check, Nismo is glad to give their Skyline a headlight-to-toe setting overhaul, which earns the vehicle a "Nismo Restored Car" designation, and a special, serial-numbered plaque denoting it as such.