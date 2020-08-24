The Story Behind Paul Walker's Two US-Legal Nissan Skyline R34s

Former The Fast and The Furious franchise technical advisor Craig Lieberman is the tuning guru who supplied Universal Studios with some of the vehicles and most of the know-how for the first couple of Vin Diesel action sagas, which used to be about cars and the importance of their parts getting shipped overnight from Japan. This time around, the expert takes us through how actor Paul Walker purchased his first personal R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, why he replaced it with another, and how neither of those two ended up on screen in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Lieberman points out once again that back in 2001, most of the original cast had nothing to do with fast-moving vehicles. In fact, while Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster didn't even have licenses, the only actor he could call a car enthusiast was then muscle car fan Paul Walker. With the later installments, the list grew with the addition of Sung Kang and Jason Statham.