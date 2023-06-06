You Can Own an Iconic R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec in the US, But It’ll Cost Ya

The Nissan Skyline GT-R was long considered forbidden fruit in the U.S. The R34 model was particularly lusted after by virtue of its performance in 2 Fast 2 Furious. The 25-year rule will soon see these cars coming Stateside en masse, but if you can't wait, this example might just tickle your fancy.

Up for sale at Cars and Bids is a gorgeous 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec. Notably, most R34s are still too young to import, with only the earliest 1998 models eligible for the 25-year rule. This particular car made it to the U.S. on a Show and Display exception, though, so it's perfectly legal, baby. Keep in mind, though, that this does come with a mandated limit of 2,500 miles per year.

Best factory color of all time? Cars and Bids

Performance-wise, the R34 GT-R is best known for its 2.6-liter twin-turbo straight six, which sends power to all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Officially, the RB26DETT put out 280 horsepower, as per the Japanese manufacturer's "Gentleman's Agreement" of the time. Anecdotally, it's good for closer to 330 horsepower in standard tune, as seen here.

Finished in Nissan's legendary Midnight Purple II paint, it looks exquisite both out in the sun and parked under lights. By virtue of being a V-Spec model, it also scored firmer suspension, as well as an upgraded front splitter and a carbon-fiber rear diffuser.

The car features minimal mods and is presented in near-stock condition. The only changes are an updated head unit, an M-Spec steering wheel, and a clip-on aftermarket rearview mirror. Americans would do well to note that this is a right-hand-drive car, so expect frustration if you try and take it to the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger.

The car has 153,600 kilometers on the clock—roughly 95,400 miles. It's by no means a trailer queen, having been driven and enjoyed during its life. As per the auction listing, it does bear some rock chips and scratches, along with some blemishes in the interior. Some may decry these, while others will find it liberating. It's always more comfortable to get in and drive a car that's been used a little.

If you've lusted after a purple Skyline GT-R, this is your chance to buy one. At the time of writing, the high bid stands at $154,000, but expect it to head north before the auction ends Thursday night. It probably won't get near the record of $1.18 million set earlier this year, but stranger things have happened.

If you miss out though, fear not. Importers across the nation are gearing up to bring a flood of these vehicles to the U.S. soon enough.