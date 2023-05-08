Nissan Skyline GT-R From ‘Fast and Furious’ Nets Record $1.18 Million at Auction

When it comes to collector cars, starring in a movie can have a big effect on sale prices. That's clearly evident with this Nissan Skyline GT-R, which sold for a new record sum thanks to its role in 2009's Fast and Furious.

As reported by Drive.com.au, the car in question is a 2000 Nissan Skyline GT-R. The R34 model went under the hammer at Bonhams last week, eventually selling for $1.18 million USD, or $1.36 million including auction fees. That price is enough to make it the highest confirmed sale for a Skyline GT-R. The previous record was held by a Nismo 400R that sold for approximately $1.01 million USD earlier this year, though rumors are that another 400R may have sold for an undisclosed higher figure recently. In fact, it's apparently the most expensive Nissan ever sold, even eclipsing the Italdesign GT-R50's $1.1 million price tag.

The car is a rare example that was imported to the US without an engine by Kaizo Industries. The idea was to refit it with the appropriate RB26 engine after importation, to retitle it as a kit car and dodge the 25-year import rule. This worked, until it didn't. The car, registered as a 2007 "Kai," was impounded by the US Border Force shortly after filming on Fast and Furious concluded. It was later released and exported to the Netherlands, though the car has never been registered in the EU. It may one day be eligible for US import under the 25-year rule if retitled as a Nissan, or otherwise enter the country under Show and Display rules.

Despite the high price, the buyer is getting plenty of car for their money. The car gained a large front-mount intercooler and a Nismo exhaust. The Bonhams listing also claims boost levels were turned up to get the engine delivering a mighty 550 horsepower.

Cosmetically, it's a rarity where cars from the Fast saga are concerned. Under guidance from star Paul Walker, the car was left in an unadorned, sticker-free state to highlight the clean lines of the R34. Along with a new hood, Nismo bumper, and side skirts, Walker also insisted that the rear fog light be changed from a red to a white lens. Details, people, details.

The sale makes this Skyline GT-R one of the few Japanese-built cars to break the seven-figure mark. The most expensive Japanese car ever sold is a Toyota 2000GT, which broke $2.54 million in 2022 thanks to a link to Carrol Shelby. Beyond that, other high sellers include a variety of early production models sold for charity - like the VIN #1 2017 Acura NSX, which sold for $1.19 million in 2016, and the first Toyota GR Supra which went for $2.1 million.

A solid movie history is often enough to loft even a humble car to higher prices. In this case, the R34 played a starring role in Fast and Furious, with Walker duking it out with a BMW M5 and Nissan Silvia on the silver screen. Beyond that, it's a truly desirable high-performance JDM car in it its own right. Perhaps the only surprise is that this car broke the million-dollar mark, when the classic orange Supra from the first film only sold for half as much. Chalk it up to the mystery of the universe.