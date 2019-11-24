This 1970 Nissan Fairlady Z432R Could Become the Most Expensive Z Car Ever Sold

When the Datsun Fairlady Z—called the 240Z in the United States—exploded onto the market in 1969, it played a major role in changing attitudes about Japanese cars internationally. Even with the Z's success on the road, Nissan USA boss Yutaka Katayama knew that his Fairlady was destined for even greater things, so he pushed for its introduction into motorsport. Perhaps the ultimate embodiment of the classic’s racing spirit was the Z432R model, of which one is headed to auction and expected to fetch a massive sum—as much as $764,000 according to an official estimate.

The 240Z was an immediate hit with private racing teams in the U.S. on the track, but where it really shined was on the treacherous rally stages of Kenya and Tanzania, taking its best podiums at the East African Safari Rally. In order to achieve these wins, Datsun needed to make its Z car more potent, so the company dropped in the 158 horsepower, S20 inline-six rom the original Nissan Skyline GT-R. It fit like a glove and the Fairlady Z432 was born, named so for its four valves per cylinder, three carburetors, and two camshafts. As per homologation rules, roughly 420 road-going Z432s were built, and some examples have surpassed $250,000, according to Hagerty.