The Hyundai RM19 Prototype Proves That Mid-Engined Halo Sports Car Is in the Works

Spied lapping the Nürburgring back in August, the mid-engined Hyundai RM19 racing prototype is finally being unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. And as everybody suspected, the Korean automaker is using it as a testbed for a potential flagship supercar.

With RM standing for "Racing Midship" and a turbocharged 2.0-liter situated behind its seats, the RM19 is said to serve as "a development platform for future N brand products, including a potential brand-halo car." Hyundai says it offers "supercar-level" handling and leaves room for electrification in the future. Earlier in the year, Hyundai teamed up with electric supercar maker Rimac with the intention of developing an electric sports car of some kind.