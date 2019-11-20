The Hyundai RM19 Prototype Proves That Mid-Engined Halo Sports Car Is in the Works
All aboard the mid-engined Hyundai hype train.
Spied lapping the Nürburgring back in August, the mid-engined Hyundai RM19 racing prototype is finally being unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. And as everybody suspected, the Korean automaker is using it as a testbed for a potential flagship supercar.
With RM standing for "Racing Midship" and a turbocharged 2.0-liter situated behind its seats, the RM19 is said to serve as "a development platform for future N brand products, including a potential brand-halo car." Hyundai says it offers "supercar-level" handling and leaves room for electrification in the future. Earlier in the year, Hyundai teamed up with electric supercar maker Rimac with the intention of developing an electric sports car of some kind.
"The RM19 sports car signals future brand aspirations for Hyundai’s high-performance N brand, solidly moving N into the prestigious arena of supercar-level performance," said Hyundai product head Thomas Schemera. "Hyundai N will not only increase heartbeats per minute via powerful internal combustion engines but also through the instantaneous torque and environmental sustainability of electrified powertrains moving forward."
The Veloster TCR-shaped prototype makes 390 horsepower and can do zero to 60 in less than four seconds. Hyundai also says its rear-wheel-drive RM19 boasts "racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking, and grip while retaining daily road-going capability."
Up until this point, the fabled mid-engined Hyundai supercar hasn't been much more than a rumor. With all the company's talk of supercar-level this and mid-engined racer-level that, it sounds like the exotic super-Hyundai is all but confirmed.
- RELATEDMid-Engined Hyundai Prototype Spotted in Race Car Camouflage at NürburgringAir intakes on the rear window panels hint at something more exotic under this Veloster N TCR's shell.READ NOW
- RELATEDHyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Officially Greenlit for US Market, Will be Built in AlabamaA sizable $410-million investment will be made to manufacture the compact open-bed crossover that Hyundai won't call a pickup.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Hyundai Veloster N vs. 2019 VW Golf GTI Comparison Review: Two Hot Hatches Blitz the TrackCan the new kid topple the king at Road America?READ NOW
- RELATEDSEMA-Bound Hyundai Veloster Grappler Off-Road Concept Is Our Kind of Hot HatchYou might not need a compact car with knobby tires and ultra-bright trail lighting—but it's okay to want one.READ NOW
- RELATEDElectric Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Sings The Racecar ElectricElectric racecars that look like real cars prove that automakers are taking battery-electric technology more seriously.READ NOW