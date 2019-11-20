The Hyundai RM19 Prototype Proves That Mid-Engined Halo Sports Car Is in the Works

All aboard the mid-engined Hyundai hype train.

By Chris Tsui
Hyundai Motor America

Spied lapping the Nürburgring back in August, the mid-engined Hyundai RM19 racing prototype is finally being unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. And as everybody suspected, the Korean automaker is using it as a testbed for a potential flagship supercar. 

With RM standing for "Racing Midship" and a turbocharged 2.0-liter situated behind its seats, the RM19 is said to serve as "a development platform for future N brand products, including a potential brand-halo car." Hyundai says it offers "supercar-level" handling and leaves room for electrification in the future. Earlier in the year, Hyundai teamed up with electric supercar maker Rimac with the intention of developing an electric sports car of some kind.

Hyundai Motor America

"The RM19 sports car signals future brand aspirations for Hyundai’s high-performance N brand, solidly moving N into the prestigious arena of supercar-level performance," said Hyundai product head Thomas Schemera. "Hyundai N will not only increase heartbeats per minute via powerful internal combustion engines but also through the instantaneous torque and environmental sustainability of electrified powertrains moving forward."

The Veloster TCR-shaped prototype makes 390 horsepower and can do zero to 60 in less than four seconds. Hyundai also says its rear-wheel-drive RM19 boasts "racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking, and grip while retaining daily road-going capability."

Up until this point, the fabled mid-engined Hyundai supercar hasn't been much more than a rumor. With all the company's talk of supercar-level this and mid-engined racer-level that, it sounds like the exotic super-Hyundai is all but confirmed.

