Hyundai's Rimac-Developed Midship N Prototype Packs 810 Electric Horsepower
The future of Hyundai N.
What Hyundai calls the "Electrified RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car" is a prototype inspired by the brand's electric TCR race car. Developed with the help of Rimac, it produces 810 horsepower (596 kW) and 708 pound-feet of instant torque. More importantly, the RM platform it is built on will serve as the base for future hot Hyundai N EVs. Keep in mind that starting from 2021, Hyundai will also spin its Ioniq line into a standalone EV brand.
Debuting at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, RM nomenclature refers to "the N prototype's “Racing Midship” rear-drive, midship powertrain configuration, a fundamental design differentiator that yields ideal handling balance and agility from a low polar-moment of inertia."
Hyundai began its RM project back in 2012, which lead through prototypes such as the RM14, RM15, RM16 and RM19, as well as the Veloster N eTCR race car, unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year. Hyundai says that this latest evolution developed with Rimac, the RM20e combines race car handling, 810 horsepower, 708 pound-feet of torque, a 0-62 mph run in less than three seconds, and 124 mph at 9.88 seconds with "daily-driver quietness, responsiveness and road-going capability."
What's for sure is that while figuring out the next-generation of N performance cars, Hyundai is also set to co-develop both BEV and FCEV prototypes with Rimac, along with the production-read version of this electric RM platform. The Hyundai Motor Group is planning to deploy a total of 44 "eco-friendly models" by 2025, starting with this Genesis eG80 sedan, it seems.
With former BMW M experts Albert Biermann and Thomas Schemera running these exciting electrified road car programs, Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo also has some news to share, showing off their brand new Elantra N TCR car. Built on the experience gained through two seasons with the i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCRs, Hyundai's new touring car is one hot sedan.
