Hyundai's Rimac-Developed Midship N Prototype Packs 810 Electric Horsepower

What Hyundai calls the "Electrified RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car" is a prototype inspired by the brand's electric TCR race car. Developed with the help of Rimac, it produces 810 horsepower (596 kW) and 708 pound-feet of instant torque. More importantly, the RM platform it is built on will serve as the base for future hot Hyundai N EVs. Keep in mind that starting from 2021, Hyundai will also spin its Ioniq line into a standalone EV brand.

Debuting at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, RM nomenclature refers to "the N prototype's “Racing Midship” rear-drive, midship powertrain configuration, a fundamental design differentiator that yields ideal handling balance and agility from a low polar-moment of inertia."