All-Electric, Rear-Wheel-Drive Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Drops in Frankfurt

At this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, Hyundai revealed its first-ever all-electric race car, the Veloster N ETCR. And according to the Korean manufacturer, the N ETCR could foreshadow future road-going electric models. Color us intrigued. Built on the bones of a showroom-spec Veloster N, the ETCR benefits from experience gathered by Hyundai Motorsport in the development of the i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR race cars. Unlike its front-wheel-drive forebears, the Veloster N ETCR is rear-wheel-drive, with its electric motor mounted ahead of the rear axle to technically make it mid-engined.

Having completed the ETCR's first shakedown in August, Hyundai will commit the car and its sibling to a rigorous test program later this month to prepare it for its inaugural season in ETCR (Electric Touring Car Racing). Its only confirmed competitor in this series is the Seat Cupra ETCR, which will be capable of 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) in race trim, and up to 671 horse (500 kilowatts) in qualifying. Hyundai's entry will presumably be capable of similar power, though it has yet to declare the Veloster N ETCR's performance specs.

