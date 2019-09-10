All-Electric, Rear-Wheel-Drive Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Drops in Frankfurt

Though it may only be a race car, Hyundai says the Veloster N ETCR will inform the development of road cars.

By James Gilboy
Hyundai
James GilboyView James Gilboy's Articles

At this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, Hyundai revealed its first-ever all-electric race car, the Veloster N ETCR. And according to the Korean manufacturer, the N ETCR could foreshadow future road-going electric models. Color us intrigued.

Built on the bones of a showroom-spec Veloster N, the ETCR benefits from experience gathered by Hyundai Motorsport in the development of the i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR race cars. Unlike its front-wheel-drive forebears, the Veloster N ETCR is rear-wheel-drive, with its electric motor mounted ahead of the rear axle to technically make it mid-engined.

Hyundai

Having completed the ETCR's first shakedown in August, Hyundai will commit the car and its sibling to a rigorous test program later this month to prepare it for its inaugural season in ETCR (Electric Touring Car Racing). Its only confirmed competitor in this series is the Seat Cupra ETCR, which will be capable of 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) in race trim, and up to 671 horse (500 kilowatts) in qualifying. Hyundai's entry will presumably be capable of similar power, though it has yet to declare the Veloster N ETCR's performance specs.

ETCR

When the Veloster N ETCR was first announced, we speculated that it could be the result of Hyundai's nearly 90 million-dollar partnership with electric powertrain pioneer Rimac, one of whose goals is to produce a sports car-worthy electric drivetrain. Considering that the crucible of motorsport has always been used to test technologies before they reach road-readiness, we wouldn't be surprised to see motors like those used in the Veloster N ETCR in a Hyundai road car—on its new EV platform—within the next decade.

The Drive awaits further information from Hyundai on the Veloster N ETCR, and we will update when we receive comment.

Hyundai
Hyundai
MORE TO READ