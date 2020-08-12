The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line: Can't Go Wrong with a 201-HP, Stick-Shift Economy Car

Just as the world's automakers step back from coupes and sedans in favor of SUVs and crossovers, Hyundai is actually doing the opposite, making the right calls to increase its car presence in addition to bolstering its crossover and SUV lineup. Today, the company announced the release of its 2021 Elantra N Line, which is a performance-oriented variant of the subcompact sedan. And just like its "N" predecessor, the Veloster N, the Elantra N Line will be available with a manual transmission.

The Elantra N Line is powered by a 201-horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pairs to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Hyundai says its engineers worked to stiffen the Elantra’s multi-link independent rear suspension for better handling without making it too impractical for daily use. In addition, the N Line comes equipped with larger front brake rotors and 18-inch wheels.