The $34K Hyundai Sonata N Line Packs a Dual-Clutch Transmission and 290 HP

There are quad exhaust tips, suede on the seats and that aggressive front fascia that we've already seen. What's important now, though, are the new specs and engineering details.

The 2.5-liter four-cylinder touts a plethora of new parts, including a turbocharger, new bottom-end and new cylinder head. The latter integrates the exhaust manifold into its casting, which is becoming more and more common these days. Thanks to this head, which Hyundai touts as having a high-tumble combustion system, the full 311 pound-feet of torque is available from a stunningly low 1,650 rpm all the way up to 4,000 rpm, with peak horsepower arriving at 5,800 rpm. Also included in this new engine is both multi-point and direct fuel injection.

Power is sent to the front wheels only via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which thankfully—we're looking at you, Ford—has wet clutches. Hyundai says it's similar to the unit in the Veloster N, which means it should be capable of taking some abuse and deliver tight shifts. The brand's N Power Shift (NPS) system should also help with this; the explanation in the press release is a bit blurry, but it sounds to us like when you're buried in the throttle, it will slam gears. Launch control is also a part of this transmission's arsenal.