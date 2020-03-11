How to File a Buyback Claim in Ford's $30M+ Transmission Settlement

Last Thursday, a federal judge ruled that Ford must dole out at least $30 million to Fiesta and Focus owners whose Powershift transmissions have given them trouble. These problematic automatics are known for rough operation, accelerated wear, and requiring repeated service to fix, and have cost some owners tens of thousands of dollars. If you're one of two million Americans who have owned one of the affected Ford products, you might be eligible for as much as a $22,000 cut of the pie—here's how to get served.

To be eligible, FordPowershiftLawsuit.com says you must have either once owned or currently own one of the 1.5 million vehicles implicated in the lawsuit, which includes the 2011-2016 Ford Fiesta and 2012-2016 Ford Focus. If you have documentation that proves your car has been in for at least three transmission services at Ford dealers by April 6, 2020, or have tried to get service but been turned away, you're eligible for monetary compensation.

Joining the class action lawsuit can be done by filing the relevant arbitration notice(s) via the links on FordTransmissionSettlement.com by Oct. 6, 2020. Once you have filed these forms, you should scrounge up your car's title or bill of sale as a proof of purchase, and then fill out the claim form available via Consumer Arbitration Program.

Just how much cash is on the table for you will vary depending on the severity of the issues with your vehicle. If you've tried and failed to get service at a Ford dealer, you'll get a smaller reimbursement of $20, though the money begins to stack up for software re-flashes ($50 apiece, up to $600), clutch replacements, or repeated service appointments, which max out at $2,325. Much more can come your way if your car has received four qualifying transmission services within five years or 60,000 miles, or meets state-level Lemon Law requirements requiring Ford to buy the car back from you. If it does, Ford may be forced to repurchase the vehicle from you for anywhere from $15,000 to $22,000, and it may have to fork over the cash even if the faulty Fiesta or Focus is no longer in your possession.

Again, in order to get any sort of money back from Ford, you'll need to submit arbitration notices by Oct. 6, 2020. Wait any later, and you can kiss your cash goodbye.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com