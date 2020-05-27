Forget the RS, This Ford Focus Speedster Is the Hottest Focus Ever

The number of places in the world where you can buy a brand-new Ford Focus has decreased sharply in recent years, but that hasn't stopped people in Focus-less parts of the globe from showing their love for the little car. A Ford repair shop in Russia has its obsession for all things Focus on full display with this totally custom-built speedster version of the commuter. Dmitry Ratyuk of the St. Petersburg-based shop Ford-Market explained to The Drive just how much work it took to create the Ford Focus 4 Speedster, which is so clean you’d think Ford built the car itself.

The motivation for Ford-Market’s build of the car was simple. "Focus4 is not for sale in Russia, so we decided to make it ourselves," Ratyuk said. But as you might have guessed from looking at the photos, this is not an off-the-lot Focus—not even close. The build started with a base model third-gen Focus sporting a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a PowerShift automatic gearbox. Ratyuk also said that the car has "tuning from our company,” but did not elaborate on any performance mods that were installed on the car.

Here’s to hoping that means removing the horrid transmission and throwing it far, far away. Maybe in a dumpster...on another continent. Seriously, those things are bad.