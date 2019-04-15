2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Boasts Focus RS Engine, GT Goodies

The automatic has been tuned specifically for this application, though enthusiasts will still likely opt for the manual.

Drivers who prefer the open-air experience will be also able to select the Mustang convertible for the High Performance Package.

The project started on a lark, with engineers wondering what a Mustang would be like with a Focus RS engine it.

“The Ford Performance Focus RS 2.3-liter engine is a high-revving marvel, and anyone who’s driven this EcoBoost engine instantly loves how quickly it responds and delivers power,” said Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer. “When our team got the chance to try this specially built engine in a Mustang, we immediately agreed, ‘We have to do this.’”

Aerodynamic updates from the Mustang GT and its own Performance Package make its way to the EcoBoost. Those include the brakes from the Mustang GT.