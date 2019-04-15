2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Boasts Focus RS Engine, GT Goodies
With upgraded aero components and Mustang GT brakes, this could be the best entry-level choice for driving enthusiasts.
The Ford Focus is dead in the United States, which also includes the high-performance Focus RS model. But that engine, built in Valencia, is living on in the U.S. in the 2020 Ford Mustang. Called the EcoBoost High Performance Package, that engine is the heart of the latest entry-level driver's-choice Mustang.
Replacing the performance pack on the Mustang EcoBoost, the High Performance Package gets the updated 2.3-liter high output EcoBoost four-cylinder. In making the conversion from transverse mounting to longitudinal mounting, Ford had to make a few changes. As a result, the engine in the Mustang makes 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, because Mustang, and can be had with either a six-speed manual transmission or Ford's 10-speed automatic.
The automatic has been tuned specifically for this application, though enthusiasts will still likely opt for the manual.
Drivers who prefer the open-air experience will be also able to select the Mustang convertible for the High Performance Package.
The project started on a lark, with engineers wondering what a Mustang would be like with a Focus RS engine it.
“The Ford Performance Focus RS 2.3-liter engine is a high-revving marvel, and anyone who’s driven this EcoBoost engine instantly loves how quickly it responds and delivers power,” said Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer. “When our team got the chance to try this specially built engine in a Mustang, we immediately agreed, ‘We have to do this.’”
Aerodynamic updates from the Mustang GT and its own Performance Package make its way to the EcoBoost. Those include the brakes from the Mustang GT.
A front splitter and rear spoiler assist with downforce. A strut tower brace helps tighten up the steering. There's a 32-millimeter solid sway bar up front and a 24-millimeter unit in the rear.
For buyers who opt for the coupe, they can then choose the EcoBoost Handling Package on top of the High Performance Package. That adds MagneRide magnetorheological ride control dampers, better brakes, a Torsen limited-slip, wider tires, and Pirelli P Zero Corsa4 summer tires.
Widmann told The Drive that it was a goal to make this affordable speed. While pricing isn't yet released, the company is making the package available on base trims with cloth interior. Buyers can select features if they want to, but the hope is buyers who want a fun sports car without breaking the bank will look to this Mustang as a viable option.
Also, this Mustang is designed to focus on handling dynamics. "It's for a back road or an autocross," Widmann said. We look forward to seeing if that's the case.
The Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package will be available in the fall with four new colors, including Grabber Lime, Iconic Silver, Red Hot Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, and Twister Orange.
