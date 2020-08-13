Here's The 2022 Subaru BRZ Out Testing Against An EcoBoost Mustang

Other styling details we can spot include a Supra-style duckbill spoiler, the same dual exhaust tips that come on the current car, and a sizable front grille with hexagonal pattern—something it shares with the EcoBoost Ford Mustang it's being tested against (at least, that's what we think; note the lack of a 5.0 badge on its front fender). Yes, Toyota and Subaru appear to be benchmarking this thing against the four-cylinder Mustang, a car it's been being benchmarked against for years by internet commenters.

While the two compete on price, the Japanese coupes have always been lambasted for offering a whole lot less power than the pony car, serving up a scant 205 horsepower to the 'Stang's 310. This next BRZ/86 may or may not be getting a turbo too, depending on who you ask. We still don't expect the Toyotabaru's successor to match the Ford's output here but hopefully, it's a sign that its almost-inevitable power bump will be bigger than we expect.

If you know anything about the next BRZ/86, or have more pics, don't be a stranger.