2022 Subaru BRZ: More Pictures From Every Angle
See the full interior, and what it looks like in blue!
As of this morning, the new 2022 Subaru BRZ has finally been uncovered for the world to see and you can read about all the juicy details here. Rocking 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque from its naturally aspirated 2.4-liter Boxer engine and a chassis that's lower, stiffer, and supposedly even better at taking corners than before, the redesigned sports car should be an even bigger hoot to drive than its predecessor... the keyword there being "should."
There's still some time before we get behind the wheel and actually find out whether or not this new Subie coupe is as good as it sounds on paper but, in the meantime, Subaru's released a whole batch of additional photos of the thing to quench our thirst. And good news: it'll continue to come in Subaru's signature WR Blue Pearl.
The photos posted earlier today weirdly did not contain any clear shots of the entire cabin, but here it is now. It is a relatively purpose-built sports car, the Subaru BRZ was never going to be what most would call luxurious but the top of that dash is giving off some mild Lexus vibes.
Another thing of note: the steering wheel and manual shift knob appear to be the same ones found in the current BRZ.
And, before you go, here it is posing next to the legendary 22B STi. Because why not?
