2022 Subaru BRZ: More Pictures From Every Angle

As of this morning, the new 2022 Subaru BRZ has finally been uncovered for the world to see and you can read about all the juicy details here. Rocking 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque from its naturally aspirated 2.4-liter Boxer engine and a chassis that's lower, stiffer, and supposedly even better at taking corners than before, the redesigned sports car should be an even bigger hoot to drive than its predecessor... the keyword there being "should."

There's still some time before we get behind the wheel and actually find out whether or not this new Subie coupe is as good as it sounds on paper but, in the meantime, Subaru's released a whole batch of additional photos of the thing to quench our thirst. And good news: it'll continue to come in Subaru's signature WR Blue Pearl.