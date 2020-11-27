Engines Keep Failing as the Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S Valve Spring Recall Debacle Drags On

While the newly redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ is currently enjoying the limelight, we want to take the opportunity to revisit a story concerning its predecessor. Avid readers will likely remember the saga of the BRZ and Scion FR-S valve spring recall in 2019, where a number of owners reported catastrophic engine failure after taking their cars into the dealership for the required fix. For everyone else, here's a quick refresher.

In late 2018, Subaru and Toyota issued a formal recall on 400,000 cars over valve springs that can fracture and cause the Subaru-sourced 2.0-liter flat-four engine to stall. The 2013 BRZ and its Scion (pour one out) FR-S platform-mate were also included in the bulletin. Starting in early 2019, we reported on how dozens of owners—full disclosure, myself included—watched their formerly-fine engines grenade themselves shortly after having the recall work done. The issue caught the attention of the Center for Auto Safety and culminated in a class-action lawsuit filed against both Subaru and Toyota late last year.

It's been a year since that suit was filed, and there hasn't been much public noise about the matter since. 2020's kept us busy in other ways. Despite that, our own inboxes and the comment section on the original story have continued to see a steady stream of BRZ and FR-S owners alleging the same thing: the recall is still destroying their cars' engines.

As recently as a couple of weeks ago, one 2013 BRZ owner reached out to us in an email saying, "I have a BRZ that engine failed after recall less than 3,000 miles. First, they said it would cost me $6,900. Now $3,200." Last month, a comment was left on our old story outlining the lawsuit, saying, "I'm having the same issue, rod knock after recall work. [Car] only has 31,000 miles on it. When I call Subaru dealer they tell me the internet is a place for crazies and they haven't seen any issues."