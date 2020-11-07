Quel Dommage, Friends: 2022 Subaru BRZ Won't Go To Europe At All
This much-anticipated upgrade will include fresh styling and a new engine.
On November 18, we can expect a peek at the 2022 Subaru BRZ, and many automotive pundits anticipate an engine upgrade. In line with the Ascent, Legacy, and Outback, the BRZ will probably have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer under the hood with a substantial boost from 197 hp to 252 hp. This is all good news for fans of this sporty Japanese model, which already has a legendary fan base.
Unfortunately for BRZ fans across the pond, the brand told the UK's Autocar that it has “no plans” to bring the 2021 Subaru BRZ to Europe. No gunning down French country roads on the new platform. No squeezing this little coupé into a side street parking spot in Belgium. Nada. No word yet on whether the BRZ’s brother-from-another-mother Toyota GR86 will be available outside of the U.S.
Subaru released a preview image of the 2022 model on its Instagram channel, revealing only a quarter panel in blue shades of camouflage. We can see the new 10-spoke wheel design and a hint of the driver-side door, and that’s it. A prototype of the new BRZ was captured by Autocar and attendees of the 2020 Subiefest World Record Attempt got to catch a glimpse last month.
As we reported in July, Subaru Japan announced that it is no longer taking orders for the 2020 BRZ. Translated to English, "We have finished accepting orders for build-to-order manufacturing of the models listed," a message on Subaru's Japanese BRZ page reads. "Due to stock availability at retailers, we may not be able to meet customer requests for body colors and options. Please contact your dealer for more information." This means if you are looking for a BRZ in a specific color with specific options, you can only source it from a dealer.
If you have driven a BRZ or Toyota 86, you are familiar with the sporty styling and pure-fun feel of this rally-ready vehicle.
Overseas friends, after this pandemic goes away, come on over for a visit. We’ll put on a pair of shades and maybe a jaunty scarf and head out for a joyride.
