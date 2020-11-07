On November 18, we can expect a peek at the 2022 Subaru BRZ, and many automotive pundits anticipate an engine upgrade. In line with the Ascent, Legacy, and Outback, the BRZ will probably have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer under the hood with a substantial boost from 197 hp to 252 hp. This is all good news for fans of this sporty Japanese model, which already has a legendary fan base.

Unfortunately for BRZ fans across the pond, the brand told the UK's Autocar that it has “no plans” to bring the 2021 Subaru BRZ to Europe. No gunning down French country roads on the new platform. No squeezing this little coupé into a side street parking spot in Belgium. Nada. No word yet on whether the BRZ’s brother-from-another-mother Toyota GR86 will be available outside of the U.S.

Subaru released a preview image of the 2022 model on its Instagram channel, revealing only a quarter panel in blue shades of camouflage. We can see the new 10-spoke wheel design and a hint of the driver-side door, and that’s it. A prototype of the new BRZ was captured by Autocar and attendees of the 2020 Subiefest World Record Attempt got to catch a glimpse last month.