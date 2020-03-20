The APG Ford Ranger ProRunner Is a Better Ranger Raptor (That You Can Actually Buy)
Ford still won't give us the Ranger Raptor—so APG built a better one.
By now, we've seen plenty of Ford Ranger Raptor replicas in the United States—bigger tires and more suspension travel are pretty much the name of the game here. It still stings, though, that we don't get the real deal, stamped with the Blue Oval's seal of approval. But why stop messing with the Ranger at the same point Ford would? Why not build a better Raptor? Enter the Ford Ranger ProRunner, by SoCal-based Automotive Performance Group.
APG's Series 1 Ranger ProRunner conversion kit transforms the midsize Ford into a high-speed dune-beater. For $15,948 including installation, it's available for crew-cab Rangers in two- and four-wheel-drive, adding 12.5-inches of suspension travel and widening the pickup's track by a full 10 inches. Combine that with the hand-laid carbon fiber widebody fenders and an aluminum front bumper, and you have an agile truck with more all-around off-road ability than a factory Ranger Raptor.
It's also more maneuverable than a full-size F-150 Raptor, and weighing almost a thousand pounds less means it'll land that much more softly after the constant, inevitable departures from terra firma.
The Ranger ProRunner's aggressive stance is achieved by a totally reworked suspension layout. Wider upper and lower control arms, extended tie rods, and lengthened front axle shafts aid the truck's ability to devour whoops. The kit was designed with 35-inch tires in mind, according to APG owner George Patrick.
Durability is also a focus given the checks being written here. The kit includes front hub centric wheel rings, spacers for the factory front coilovers, and CNC-machined rear wheel adapter and spacers, all designed and manufactured by APG.
But it's important to note that this kit does not include shocks, wheels, or tires. That's all up to the owner, though APG is happy to make recommendations; the shop chose to leave those out of the package to ensure maximum customizability. It's easy to look at that and think Hey, if I have to buy all that too, what kind of a deal is this anyway? Well friend, let's do some math.
The cheapest 4x4, crew-cab Ranger you can grab new—an XL model sans the FX4 pack—stickers for $30,665 with incentives. You could seriously cheap out on all the other parts, but we're looking to build as good a truck as possible while also not getting too spendy. So snag a set of BF Goodrich all-terrain tires ($1,745 for five) and Fifteen52 Turbomac HD wheels ($1,350), and maybe a a full Fox Racing 2.0 shock kit ($1,859). Toss in the full ProRunner kit with installation for $15,948, and you're looking at $51,567. Install everything yourself and that drops to $46,192.
All things considered, a Ranger ProRunner can still undercut the price of the typical F-150 Raptor by $18,000 or so. For a smaller, more agile truck that can fly even higher, that's a pretty good deal.
George explained to The Drive that not only does the Series 1 kit retain the Ranger's modest on-road behavior, but it's modifications also don't interfere with safety tech like radar cruise control or parking assist. This is a plus for anyone whose truck also happens to be their daily driver. Perhaps the best part, though, is that the truck's tow rating is completely unaffected.
