The APG Ford Ranger ProRunner Is a Better Ranger Raptor (That You Can Actually Buy)

By now, we've seen plenty of Ford Ranger Raptor replicas in the United States—bigger tires and more suspension travel are pretty much the name of the game here. It still stings, though, that we don't get the real deal, stamped with the Blue Oval's seal of approval. But why stop messing with the Ranger at the same point Ford would? Why not build a better Raptor? Enter the Ford Ranger ProRunner, by SoCal-based Automotive Performance Group.

APG's Series 1 Ranger ProRunner conversion kit transforms the midsize Ford into a high-speed dune-beater. For $15,948 including installation, it's available for crew-cab Rangers in two- and four-wheel-drive, adding 12.5-inches of suspension travel and widening the pickup's track by a full 10 inches. Combine that with the hand-laid carbon fiber widebody fenders and an aluminum front bumper, and you have an agile truck with more all-around off-road ability than a factory Ranger Raptor.