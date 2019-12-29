2020 Ford Ranger 'Breadcrumbs' Feature Keeps You From Getting Lost While Off-Roading

Heading toward the path less traveled with your four-wheel-drive truck can be a rewarding yet treacherous experience. Although there might be dedicated trails for such adventures, it can be easy to get lost, putting you in a major predicament. Thankfully, Ford is looking out for those who like to go wheeling in the wilderness as it's now fitting its SYNC3-equipped Ranger pickups with a special "Breadcrumbs" feature, which leaves marker pins on the screen's digital map to help trailblazers backtrack their steps in case they get in a little too deep.

Thanks to the system’s constant link to satellite-based GPS, it keeps track of the vehicle’s movement, even on unregistered trails and roads that would confuse the heck out of other vehicles. This allows drivers to hopefully retrace their steps if their journey becomes too dangerous to continue.