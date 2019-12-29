2020 Ford Ranger 'Breadcrumbs' Feature Keeps You From Getting Lost While Off-Roading
Can't remember which direction you came from? Just look at the truck's sat-nav screen.
Heading toward the path less traveled with your four-wheel-drive truck can be a rewarding yet treacherous experience. Although there might be dedicated trails for such adventures, it can be easy to get lost, putting you in a major predicament. Thankfully, Ford is looking out for those who like to go wheeling in the wilderness as it's now fitting its SYNC3-equipped Ranger pickups with a special "Breadcrumbs" feature, which leaves marker pins on the screen's digital map to help trailblazers backtrack their steps in case they get in a little too deep.
Thanks to the system’s constant link to satellite-based GPS, it keeps track of the vehicle’s movement, even on unregistered trails and roads that would confuse the heck out of other vehicles. This allows drivers to hopefully retrace their steps if their journey becomes too dangerous to continue.
This feature will certainly come in handy for those who buy a Ranger with the FX4 Off-Road Package, which encourages drivers to tackle tough obstacles with a trick Terrain Management System, underbody protection, and a locking rear differential. While we might not get the Ranger Raptor in the U.S., this still proves to be a capable midsize truck option that, with a bit of aftermarket attention, can be on-par with models like the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison.
As of now, Ford is only rolling out the feature for the Ranger, though we expect to see it soon in the F-150 and upcoming Bronco as those models also have a focus on four-wheeling fun.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
