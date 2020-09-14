The 2021 Ford Ranger's Tremor Off-Road Package Is a Step In the Raptor's Direction
But is it worth the $4,290 price tag?
While it still doesn't look like Ford will be bringing the Ranger Raptor to the U.S.—at least not any time soon—it's sort of giving us a bit of a consolation prize in the form of the 2021 Ranger's Tremor Off-Road Package. Ford has carefully christened it as the "most off-road ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the U.S." Because, of course, the most off-road ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the world this is not.
Available on XLT or Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 Rangers, the $4,290 Tremor pack includes lifted suspension with off-road Fox 2.0 monotube dampers, hydraulic rebound stops, redesigned front knuckles, and rear piggyback reservoirs. Rocking coilovers up front, leaf springs in the rear, and softer anti-roll bars, Ford has apparently tuned the Tremor's suspension for both comfort and off-road ability.
Ground clearance is rated at 9.7 inches, which is 0.8 inches taller than the base Ranger SuperCrew 4x4. Approach, departure, and breakover angles are increased to 30.9, 25.5, and 24.2 degrees, respectively, representing increases of 2.2, 0.1, and 2.7 degrees. The Ranger Tremor's springs dampen 17-inch wheels wrapped in 32-inch Continental General Grabber all-terrain tires. Overall stance grows an inch wider while towing capacity goes unchanged at a maximum of 7,500 pounds.
The pack also features a steel front bash plate mounted to the frame, underbody skid plates, a locking rear differential, two extra rear tow hooks, hoop steps, a Terrain Management System with four drive modes, Trail Control, and reworked traction control that apparently improves on-gravel handling. The latter reportedly allows drivers to, as Ford puts it, "punch it in a washout with gusto." A six-switch auxiliary power pack can support, among other things, winches, light bars, and air compressors.
The Tremor Off-Road Package visually makes itself known with a different grille with black bars and red accents, Miko suede seats, and some optional hood and body decals.
For the prospective Ranger owner with off-road intentions, the Tremor pack sounds like an alright deal. Plus, if we all buy enough of 'em, maybe Ford will finally consider bringing the Raptor Stateside after all. Just maybe.
