The 2021 Ford Ranger's Tremor Off-Road Package Is a Step In the Raptor's Direction

While it still doesn't look like Ford will be bringing the Ranger Raptor to the U.S.—at least not any time soon—it's sort of giving us a bit of a consolation prize in the form of the 2021 Ranger's Tremor Off-Road Package. Ford has carefully christened it as the "most off-road ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the U.S." Because, of course, the most off-road ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the world this is not.

Available on XLT or Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 Rangers, the $4,290 Tremor pack includes lifted suspension with off-road Fox 2.0 monotube dampers, hydraulic rebound stops, redesigned front knuckles, and rear piggyback reservoirs. Rocking coilovers up front, leaf springs in the rear, and softer anti-roll bars, Ford has apparently tuned the Tremor's suspension for both comfort and off-road ability.