Ford Won't Give Us a Ranger Raptor? Buy These Kits Instead

The wait for a Ranger Raptor just got a little easier for current owners and buyers of Ford’s midsize truck. No, the company didn’t offer a release date or specs for the performance pickup, but it did perhaps the next best thing: add a series of three major off-road upgrade kits that can be installed at your local dealer. Rest assured, they're not just for show—there's plenty of go, too.

The Ford Performance Level 1 package comes with an off-road leveling kit, Fox 2.0 Performance Series monotube shocks, 17-inch Ford Performance wheels and a windshield banner to let everyone know you spent an extra $2,495 on your truck.

The $4,495 Level 2 package bundles everything from the first stage while bumping engine output to 315 horsepower, adding a Rigid off-road fog light kit, and upgrading to BF Goodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires.

Step up to the $8,995 Level 3 kit and you get a 40-inch light bar, a Ford Performance/ARB winch, and a sport exhaust. Remember, this also includes the upgrades from the first two levels, making it the granddaddy of them all. You'd hope so for that price, especially since you'll also need to pay for installation.