Ford Won't Give Us a Ranger Raptor? Buy These Kits Instead
Ford Performance is offering upgrades in three different stages, and they all include Fox 2.0 off-road shocks.
The wait for a Ranger Raptor just got a little easier for current owners and buyers of Ford’s midsize truck. No, the company didn’t offer a release date or specs for the performance pickup, but it did perhaps the next best thing: add a series of three major off-road upgrade kits that can be installed at your local dealer. Rest assured, they're not just for show—there's plenty of go, too.
The Ford Performance Level 1 package comes with an off-road leveling kit, Fox 2.0 Performance Series monotube shocks, 17-inch Ford Performance wheels and a windshield banner to let everyone know you spent an extra $2,495 on your truck.
The $4,495 Level 2 package bundles everything from the first stage while bumping engine output to 315 horsepower, adding a Rigid off-road fog light kit, and upgrading to BF Goodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires.
Step up to the $8,995 Level 3 kit and you get a 40-inch light bar, a Ford Performance/ARB winch, and a sport exhaust. Remember, this also includes the upgrades from the first two levels, making it the granddaddy of them all. You'd hope so for that price, especially since you'll also need to pay for installation.
Ranger owners may not be as mod-crazy as Jeep drivers, but there’s still plenty of aftermarket money changing hands. Ford says customers added an average of $650 in accessories to the 2019 Ranger last year, so the move to offer more hardcore and expensive upgrades isn’t a surprise.
The company says the dealer-installed packages are available for four-wheel-drive Rangers from either 2019 or 2020, and they'll be available starting this August. The packages will roll out in phases, with Levels 1 and 2 going on sale first and Level 3 becoming available next year.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDV8 Ford Ranger Raptor Canceled for Obvious Reasons: ReportBudget cuts claim yet another good idea.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe APG Ford Ranger ProRunner Is a Better Ranger Raptor (That You Can Actually Buy)Ford still won't give us the Ranger Raptor—so APG built a better one.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Australia Preparing Ranger Raptor With 5.0-Liter Mustang V8: Report[record scratch]READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Build Your Own Ranger Raptor With These New Ford Performance PartsThese Fox Racing shocks and leveling kit derived from the big-boy Raptor can now be installed in the midsize Ranger.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Now Buy a Ford Ranger Raptor Replica Truck for $65,000U.S. customers will finally be able to take home their own version of this pumped-up pickup that's actually more capable than the original.READ NOW