2020 Roush Ranger: This Wannabe Ford Ranger Raptor Will Set You Back a Pretty Penny

Patience is a virtue when it comes to the Ford Ranger. While our friends Down Under enjoy the Ranger Raptor, we are left to make our own lemonade. Roush, however, is now getting us one step closer to the real deal, with an off-road performance package for the 2020 Ford Ranger—not.

Sadly, Roush's take on the ranger doesn’t include the diesel engine of the Australian version nor the bite of the amped-up 770-hp Shelby F-150. Instead, it offers some suspension mods, an exhaust system, off-road friendly tires, some exterior plastic bits, and perhaps more notably, a nicer cabin.

The Roush Ranger is built on the Ford Ranger Lariat 4x4, where the stock 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine rated at 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque and 10-speed automatic transmission remain. Roush adds a high-performance dual-tip cat-back exhaust system with stainless steel tips for more baritone, but no real performance gains are noted by the tuner.

The highlights of the truck are tucked under the wheel wells. The 2020 Roush Ranger is outfitted with a Roush/Fox 2.0 performance suspension system, matched with General Tire 32-inch Grabber A/TX tires and satin black 18-inch Roush wheels.