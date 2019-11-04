You Can Now Buy a Ford Ranger Raptor Replica Truck for $65,000

Despite selling an ultra-capable mid-sized off-roader abroad using the Ranger Raptor moniker, Ford simply won't bring the performance pickup to the United States. Whether the Blue Oval automaker will ever change its mind, we couldn't tell ya, but Americans are tired of waiting and some have decided to develop their own versions of the agile truck. Perhaps the most comprehensive replica is coming to SEMA this week, and in reality, the PaxPower-built Ranger is even more capable than the model it mimics.

PaxPower

Rather than scrounging up the relatively limited parts available to us through Ford Performance, PaxPower opted to import components from across the globe while incorporating trick aftermarket bits that make the truck look stellar with the capability to back it up. According to the press release, the headlights and cab are the sole remaining stock components on the exterior with everything else having been custom-fabbed or fitted by the shop. The results of these extra efforts are clear as you can see from the Ranger's aggressive front end to its extra-wide bedside fenders.

PaxPower

Underneath these muscled-up aesthetics, you'll find more of the same—high-quality improvements that make this Ranger a worthy Raptor re-make. Working in tandem with aftermarket supplier BajaKits, PaxPower fitted longer and stronger upper and lower control arms that widen the vehicle's track by five inches. Additionally, this aids suspension travel along with adjustable King 2.5-inch racing reservoir shocks that'll eat desert whoops with ease. Traction is handled by Toyo R/T tires mounted to color-matched Icon 17-inch wheels. While powertrain details are few and far between, the truck supposedly retains its 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder although in this case, it's been tuned to produce 350 horsepower. That's 140 more hp than the factory version's 2.0-liter, twin-turbo diesel engine makes; however, torque figures are unspecified for the PaxPower Ranger.

PaxPower