You Can Build Your Own Ranger Raptor With These New Ford Performance Parts

In the land of the forbidden fruit, we may not be able to buy a Ford Ranger Raptor directly from the factory, but thanks to a newly released parts catalog now we can buy a Ranger modified by Ford Performance. The result? A capable midsize truck that looks and feels like its meaner counterpart.

Disguised as a leveling kit, the Ford Performance suspension kit for the Ranger raises the front end of the truck by two inches in order to give it a leveled look. In addition to the cosmetic appearance of the leveling kit, Fox Racing shocks optimized and tuned by Ford Performance help boost actual performance on and off the road. These are the same units that come stock in the actual Ranger Raptor, which owes a large chunk of its off-road prowess to its suspension setup.