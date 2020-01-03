Ford Australia Preparing Ranger Raptor With 5.0-Liter Mustang V-8: Report

As great as it is to have a truly rowdy off-roader in the midsize truck segment, the Ford Ranger Raptor has two principle problems we would like addressed. First, we'd like to see it sold in the United States, and second, with an engine a bit more aggressive than a twin-turbo, 2.0-liter diesel. Ford reportedly has plans to address one of these grievances, but it's not the one you're hoping for as the Ranger Raptor will reportedly get the thumping V-8 heart of a Mustang, but not be sold on American shores.

According to Australia's Which Car, the Blue Oval's operation in the Land Down Under has outsourced the development of a Ranger Raptor with the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 to an external engineering company. Said firm will also reportedly handle the trucks' manufacture, performing five-liter transplants on completed Rangers before delivering them to showrooms, where they'll be sold with five-year factory warranties.

These trucks are expected to make power similar to that of their engine donor, the Mustang, which produces 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque; major improvements over the 2.0-liter diesel's 210 horse and 370 torque.