Ford’s New 7.3-L Gas V-8 Can Be Tuned to 600 HP and Fit in a Fox-Body Mustang

When rumors circulated claiming Ford's new 7.3-liter V-8 could find its way into the Raptor pickup or Mustang, the concept seemed unrealistic. It has over twice the displacement of the Raptor's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, and the Mustang is a bonafide sports car not suited for a Super Duty truck engine. However, as it turns out, the new "Godzilla" power plant is actually quite versatile, not to mention capable of huge power. How does 600 ponies sound, all without the aid of forced induction?

YouTuber Revan Evan and ex-Ford Performance boss Brian Wolfe have been dissecting the 7.3-liter in a full-fledged video series, taking key measurements and dyno testing the big-boy V-8 in both stock and modified form. In doing so, they've also stacked the new power plant against other Ford engines, albeit from different time periods, such as the modern 5.0-liter Coyote and 351 Windsor from years past. While this might seem like a strange comparison given the 7.3-liter's size and application, it's really not so far fetched.