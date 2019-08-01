2020 Ford Super Duty Equipped With 7.3-L V-8 Is the Most Powerful Heavy Duty Pickup Truck

The updated 2020 Ford Super Duty will be in showrooms later this year and as that time draws ever-closer, we learn a bit more about the truck's newest features. Up to this point, one of the largest unknowns has been the performance of the pickup's new 7.3-liter gasoline V-8; however, we now know that it'll offer best-in-class figures for both horsepower and torque, beating out the segment’s heavy-hitting entrants from General Motors and Ram and earning the title of most powerful heavy duty pickup truck. The 7.3-liter V-8 makes 430 horsepower at 5,000 RPM and 475 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 RPM. In chassis cab applications, where the 7.3-liter is offered dyno-certified, those figures are measured at 350 horsepower and 468 pound-feet.

Ford

In Super Duty applications, that new engine is mated to a beefed-up 10-speed automatic transmission. At a recent powertrain event in Detroit, Ford engineers told reporters that the new transmission is identical in size to the outgoing six-speed auto and only gains 3.5-pounds in total weight. The Medium Duty trucks get the new 7.3-liter gasoline V-8 but still use the six-speed automatic.

Ford Ford's 7.3-liter V-8