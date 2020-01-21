This Ford F-250 Super Duty 4×4 MegaRexx Makes a Raptor Look Like a Puny Focus

Off the bat, it's clear that this pickup is an amalgamation of beefed-up components. MegaRexx Trucks of Tucson, Arizona equipped the Super Duty with a Raptor-style front fascia, although the panels are now made of fiberglass and expose the hood in clamshell fashion. The bedside fender flares are also fiberglass, and they allow plenty of extra room for those monstrous Michelins that wrap around 20-inch, 10-lug beadlock wheels.

The MegaRexx F250R is more than an appearance package, even if it carries with it an unmatched amount of shock value. It packs a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V-8 that made 440 horsepower and 860 pound-feet of torque in stock spec, although the listing mentions "aftermarket exhaust components" which hints at a possible tune. Output is sent to a six-speed automatic transmission which then disperses it to either the rear or all four wheels; this is toggled by an on-the-fly transfer case shifter.