The MegaRexx MegaRaptor is a Ford F-250 On Equine Growth Hormone

The last decade has seen the rise of factory-tuned offroad trucks. Serving as somewhat of a halo model in a truck lineup, examples like the F-150 Raptor, Ram 1500 TRX and Toyota Tundra TRD Pro have all won fans with their rugged good looks and stout credentials when it comes to driving through the rough stuff. For some, however, it's not enough. They desire more lift, more tire, and more of everything really, and for those with such demanding tastes, it could be hard to look past the MegaRexx MegaRaptor. The MegaRaptor is aimed at people who like the Ford Raptor but "NEED BIG DIESEL POWER" according to the MegaRexx Trucks website. The company, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, will gladly build you a MegaRaptor starting with a Ford F-250, F-350, or F-450 Super Duty. Starting at the beginning, there's a great deal of fiberglass bodywork on both the front end and the rear bed, all with the aim of tucking gigantic rubber under huge fender flares. To further support the ridiculous tire package, the front axle is actually moved forward 1.5 inches to allow the rubber to clear the firewall.

MegaRexx

Indeed, the most attention-grabbing feature is definitely the 46" tires mounted on military Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) wheels. While US police forces are already fielding armored vehicles in droves, they're not actually putting landmines on active highways, so we're not sure why you'd need these. But wait, it gets better. Military wheels are no good without military tires, and MegaRexx will put exactly those on your trucks. The small print does happen to note that these tires are new and 'still have "nibs" on them' but they also state that they may be 5 years old. The company notes that the DOT doesn't state an age limit for tires, but it's something to bear in mind if you're ordering yourself a MegaRaptor.

MegaRexx MegaRexx claims to operate out of "sunny Wilmington, NC" despite the fact that the press photos clearly show an overcast sky.

A differential swap is included in the base swap price, unsurprising given the effect the 46" tires would otherwise have on the truck's acceleration. Suspension mods are also present, as you'd expect. There's a 2.5" Icon suspension lift, paired with MegaRexx's own custom radius arms and Bilstein shocks. Completely aware of what their customer base needs, the company states that "This is a great setup for most people that are using their trucks primarily for street and mild off-road use." Oh, and you can get a special front bumper too. They call it the "Smasher." Lovely.

MegaRexx