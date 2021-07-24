6×6 Ram TRX With 37-Inch Tires and 702 HP Sounds Like a Lot of Math

Did you want more? This is more. 

By Lewin Day
The last decade has been a golden age for American trucks, particularly for off-road-focused models like the Ram TRX. It's a capable truck in stock form, able to tear up an off-road trail at a good clip. For those that want something more ridiculous, though, the Apocalypse Warlord might just be the ticket, reports the DuPont Registry.

The Warlord is the product of Apocalypse Manufacturing and is based on the aforementioned Ram 1500 TRX. As any first-grader could tell you, the Warlord has six wheels—two more than regular trucks! They're not just for show either, with a custom frame and axle assembly giving the truck six-wheel drive and the kind of imposing presence that simply isn't possible with a normal amount of wheels. 

The Warlord gets 18-inch wheels wrapped in beefy 37-inch tires with chunky tread for that proper off-road look. 40-inch tires are a $2,200 option if those aren't big enough, however. A spare is mounted on the truck bed in case one of the many tires gets a flat. The bed also gets a huge long wheel well to accommodate the extra axle. 

Under the hood, it still packs the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8, good for 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It's likely that straight-line performance is compromised somewhat given the extra weight and driveline losses. With that said, we suspect this truck isn't so much about going fast as it is about going over things and looking mean.

There are other fun options listed on the Apocalypse 6x6 website, too. LED underglow costs $1,000, and could make it easier to see what your giant truck is stuck on when off-roading late at night. There's also a thermal night vision camera for $5,200 should you need to hunt live prey across an open field in blackout conditions. 

Those eager to secure a Warlord best gird their bank accounts, as it comes at a hefty starting price of $250,000. Whether that's a fair price or not depends on your point of view, but we'll note that it's a full $41,666 per wheel. We're eager to see some footage of it off-road to see what kind of difference the extra wheels make. It's likely the best application would be on softer surfaces, where the added contact patch would allow for lower ground pressure on each tire. This would make it less likely for the Warlord to get stuck in sand, mud, and snow.  

We're big fans of anything with six wheels, whether it's a janky home-built Micra or a highly-capable military-spec Mercedes. Even with the extra wheels though, you still need to know what you're doing, lest you get stuck in embarrassing fashion.

