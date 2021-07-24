Under the hood, it still packs the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8, good for 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It's likely that straight-line performance is compromised somewhat given the extra weight and driveline losses. With that said, we suspect this truck isn't so much about going fast as it is about going over things and looking mean.

There are other fun options listed on the Apocalypse 6x6 website, too. LED underglow costs $1,000, and could make it easier to see what your giant truck is stuck on when off-roading late at night. There's also a thermal night vision camera for $5,200 should you need to hunt live prey across an open field in blackout conditions.

Those eager to secure a Warlord best gird their bank accounts, as it comes at a hefty starting price of $250,000. Whether that's a fair price or not depends on your point of view, but we'll note that it's a full $41,666 per wheel. We're eager to see some footage of it off-road to see what kind of difference the extra wheels make. It's likely the best application would be on softer surfaces, where the added contact patch would allow for lower ground pressure on each tire. This would make it less likely for the Warlord to get stuck in sand, mud, and snow.

We're big fans of anything with six wheels, whether it's a janky home-built Micra or a highly-capable military-spec Mercedes. Even with the extra wheels though, you still need to know what you're doing, lest you get stuck in embarrassing fashion.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com