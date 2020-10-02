We love a good Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6 around these parts, but sometimes they can be a little rich-kid tacticool. Winter is coming, you know, and you don't want to be the next jabroni who gets his six-wheel-drive Merc SUV stuck in the snow. Simply put: You're going to need a bigger Benz.

Personally, I'm just not interested in a six-wheeled Mercedes truck anymore unless it can swing two of its axles around like see-saws in order to get up trickier obstacles. The Mercedes-Benz/Engesa LG-1519 6x6 is just that truck, and we can't quit watching its incredible swinging axles climb up some of the most daunting obstacles.