Jaguar Land Rover's 'Shape-Shifting' Seat Will Make Your Body Think It's Walking

Driving is fun, but driving for extended or repetitive periods of time can take a toll on the body. Weakened muscles in the legs, hips, and gluteus can increase the chances of back pain or spinal injury, and if you have both a desk job and a long driving commute, this scenario becomes almost unavoidable. That's why Jaguar Land Rover is working on a way to keep the body active during long drives, with a seat designed to rock the hell out of you...err...move the pelvis from side to side.

A prototype seat currently in development at JLR uses sets of actuators embedded in its foam base to ever so slightly change the angle of the seat on a constant basis. It says this constant pelvic oscillation can trick the brain into thinking that the body is walking, and keep muscles engaged to prevent them from shriveling with disuse.

"The wellbeing of our customers and employees is at the heart of all our technological research projects," says JLR's chief medical officer Doctor Steve Iley. "We are using our engineering expertise to develop the seat of the future using innovative technologies not seen before in the automotive industry to help tackle an issue that affects people across the globe."