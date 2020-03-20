This Is the Two-Door Range Rover That Land Rover Won't Build

Pricing for the Adventum Coupe starts at £270,000, or almost $315,000. That’s steep, but it’s not that outrageous for what is essentially a completely custom vehicle. Also, NVRD includes the cost of buying the Range Rover in its overall selling price, unlike customs from other companies.

This isn't the first time a two-door Range Rover has been considered. Land Rover started a project to build its own coupe a few years back, called the Range Rover SV Coupe, but had to axe the effort to cut costs. That production run was slated for 999 units at a price of $275,000 before the plug was pulled.

Before you withdraw a few hundred thousand dollars and jump right in, it’s important to note that the Adventum Coupe is not in any way sanctioned or licensed by Jaguar Land Rover, which means you’ll likely be out of luck with any repairs or warranty claims. That’s a relatively minor snag for such a unique vehicle—even given Land Rover's iffy reputation for reliability—and we’re guessing the folks who shell out the cash to buy one aren’t terribly concerned with repair costs anyway.

