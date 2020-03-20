This Is the Two-Door Range Rover That Land Rover Won't Build
Nearly every part of the Adventum Coupe is completely handmade.
The Range Rover is subjectively one of the most beautiful SUVs on the crowded luxury market today, but it's lacking one key option: a two-door variant. The current generation of Range Rover has never been sold as a coupe, but one coachbuilder in the Netherlands has taken on the challenge and created its own. Niels van Roij Design (we’ll call them NVRD) just rolled out the first of their Adventum Coupes, and it's hard to deny exactly how gorgeous it is.
The coupe’s production run will be limited to just 100 units and the first vehicle has already rolled out of the shop. The company told The Drive that buyers can choose any powertrain option they want, but the real magic happens when the box is checked for Land Rover's supercharged 5.0-liter V-8—which can be massaged up to 625 horsepower from its stock 525 upon request.
The process through which a factory-fresh Range Rover becomes an Adventum Coupe is understandably extensive. The company says that only the front fenders, hood, and liftgate remain as they were when they left the assembly line in Solihull. That includes the interior and roofline, both of which had to be completely reworked for the new shape.
The first example of the coupe was dressed in Arctic White paint and red leather interior. Pretty standard stuff for a Range Rover, but that's where the similarities end. The coupe’s entire interior floor is made from handmade teak, because of course it is, and has been given a series of special finishes to match with the exterior paint job.
Pricing for the Adventum Coupe starts at £270,000, or almost $315,000. That’s steep, but it’s not that outrageous for what is essentially a completely custom vehicle. Also, NVRD includes the cost of buying the Range Rover in its overall selling price, unlike customs from other companies.
This isn't the first time a two-door Range Rover has been considered. Land Rover started a project to build its own coupe a few years back, called the Range Rover SV Coupe, but had to axe the effort to cut costs. That production run was slated for 999 units at a price of $275,000 before the plug was pulled.
Before you withdraw a few hundred thousand dollars and jump right in, it’s important to note that the Adventum Coupe is not in any way sanctioned or licensed by Jaguar Land Rover, which means you’ll likely be out of luck with any repairs or warranty claims. That’s a relatively minor snag for such a unique vehicle—even given Land Rover's iffy reputation for reliability—and we’re guessing the folks who shell out the cash to buy one aren’t terribly concerned with repair costs anyway.
