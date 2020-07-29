Here's Where Shooting Brakes Come From

If there's one person who could tell you all about the shooting brake body style and its evolution since the horse-drawn wagons of the late 19th Century, it's Dutch designer Niels van Roij. His studio created the world's first such Tesla Model S, a car that's already back on the market at $220,000, as well as the two-door Range Rovers that Jaguar Land Rover just wouldn't build following its 2019 SV Coupe concept.

Right now, Niels van Roij Design's Adventum Coupe can be yours with up to 625 horsepower. And while the company is planning a 100-unit series of those coachbuilt SUVs, it also continues to work on one-offs such as its Breadvan Hommage, a Ferrari 550 Maranello-based shooting brake inspired by the iconic 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan by Drogo.