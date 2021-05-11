You Can Add Rusty Trim to Your New Land Rover Defender If You’re Into That

That's what the company is doing now, although the pieces may not be the sort of upper-crust, coachbuilt touches you'd expect. Sure, NVRD will make the trim on your new Defender pretty much any metallic finish you want, but the one it chose to highlight here is a bit different. Let's not beat around the bush: it's rust.

Rust-ifying these trim pieces isn't as simple as you might think. On the Defender, many of the pieces the company wants to make rusty are actually plastic and not ferric metal. In order to oxidize the parts, NVRD had to find a way to spray powdered metal onto a material like plastic and get it to adhere. Needless to say, it did that and offers oxidation as an option if you go for a ferric metal.

The company will also offer pretty much any metal you like—here comes the upper-crust, coachbuilt part. It offers "aluminium, brass, bronze, titanium, zinc or even gold," so yeah, quite a few options. It can also control how much rust you actually get based on your preference. If you would just like some rust, the company can put a layer of sealant on the metal when you think your trim is oxidized enough. It's sort of like choosing the level of pulp when buying orange juice. Actually, it's not at all like that but I figured I would say it anyway.