New 2021 Ford F-150s Are Already Showing Underbody Rust and Owners Aren’t Happy

As well as Esterdahl's issues, the Detroit Free Press interviewed seven different F-150 owners who reported suffering from cosmetic rust issues nationwide. Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk cited a thread of users complaining about rust on the F150Gen14 forum that garnered hundreds of responses. Most of the corrosion seems to be related to the rear axle, which is evidently sold unpainted and untreated to prevent scale from forming.

We reached out to Ford directly to get a comment on this issue, but we have yet to hear back. In response to an inquiry from Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk, a representative of the Dearborn automaker was quoted as saying, “While some F-150 underbody steel components may show signs of surface rust, this will have no impact on part performance or life.” Likewise, the automaker repeated this sentiment to the Free Press while adding, "We’re looking, with our suppliers, into questions raised."

So, for now, new F-150s have cosmetic rust issues on the underbody that Ford has yet to address. There's nothing mechanically wrong with the trucks, but rust on a car's underbody, especially one like Esterdahl's with barely more than 3,000 miles, isn't a good look. These vehicles aren't dangerous, but it's nothing to celebrate, either.

